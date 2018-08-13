Jozy Altidore takes red card for controversial kick versus New York FC | 2018 MLS Highlights
Video Details
Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore received a red card for a controversial kick at the start of the team's matchup against New York City FC.
- I'm not a fan that likes to see it. I mean is it, is it silly? Yes. Is it ultra violent? Not. But, by the rule of the law, there's absolutely no attempt to play the ball. It's strictly trying to, I don't know other word but maybe trying to injure somebody.
- Grajeda is going to the back pocket and showing a red card! Well there you have it.
