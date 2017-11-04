Pulisic’s nutmeg leads to the lone bright spot for Dortmund in a loss to Bayern Munich | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
Marc Bartra finishes off a nice play for Borussia Dortmund to make it 3-1.
More Soccer Videos
Dylan Remick equalizes for Houston Dynamo | 2017 MLS Playoffs Highlights
15 mins ago
Dairon Asprilla opens up the scoring for Portland | 2017 MLS Playoffs Highlights
15 mins ago
New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew | 2017 MLS Playoffs Highlights
15 mins ago
Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls | 2017 MLS Playoffs Highlights
2 hours ago
VfL Wolfsburg vs. Hertha Berlin | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
3 hours ago
FC Koln vs. Hoffenheim | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
3 hours ago
More Soccer Videos»
20146-20149