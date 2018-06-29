Earthquakes look to end winless streak vs. Galaxy

The San Jose Earthquakes have stopped the losing streak. Now they’ll try to find the win column.

A month after falling 1-0 to the LA Galaxy, the Earthquakes will host their California Classico rivals on Saturday at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif.

Forward Danny Hoesen has scored all three San Jose goals in the past two games, draws with New England and Real Salt Lake, to end a four-game losing streak.

Hoesen scored the equalizer in the 64th minute at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 23 to earn the Quakes (2-9-5) a 1-1 draw against RSL.

“As a striker, people look at goals and assists,” Hoesen said, according to the MLS website. “I’m having a good season numbers-wise.”

Hoesen has eight goals in his last 10 matches and a team-leading 10 goals in 2018 MLS play, but he wasn’t particularly happy with his game in Salt Lake City.

“Ten is a good number,” he said. “I don’t think my performance was any good today, but I scored. So, for me, that’s a good moment.”

The Quakes’ last win came almost two months ago when they won 3-1 on the road at Minnesota United on May 12.

For the Galaxy (6-7-2), Saturday’s game will be their first in league play since a 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake on June 9.

In the interim — and in the midst of the MLS’s World Cup break — the Galaxy fell out of the U.S. Open Cup with a 1-0 loss at Portland in the Round of 16.

“I didn’t think we started the game well,” LA coach Sigi Schmid said. “I thought Portland was the better team at the beginning, probably deservedly took a lead. I thought the second half was better. I thought even the last 15 minutes of the first half were better. But for some reason we came out a little bit tentative. Maybe it was Portland playing a slightly different formation, and it took us a little bit of time to adjust.”

On Saturday, the Galaxy will be without brothers Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos, who are participating in the World Cup with Mexico.

San Jose will be missing Harold Cummings and Anibal Godoy, both of the Panamanian team.

The Earthquakes, who will be halfway through the season after Saturday, are sitting in last place with 11 points, 12 behind sixth-place Vancouver.

LA is in eighth place, three points below the playoff cutline.