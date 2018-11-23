CONMEBOL changes Copa America arenas in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Arena Corinthians where the 2014 World Cup opened in Brazil has replaced another Sao Paulo stadium Allianz Parque for the Copa America next year.

CONMEBOL said on Friday the decision was for commercial reasons involving the 55,000-seat Allianz Parque.

Brazil’s biggest city will still have two stadia in the Copa America, the other being Sao Paulo FC’s Morumbi Stadium.

The capacity of Arena Corinthians is 49,000. Four years ago for the World Cup, two bleachers were installed behind the goals so it could host more than 63,000 spectators.

The other host cities include Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Belo Horizonte, and Salvador.

The Copa America is from June 14 to July 7.