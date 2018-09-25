- LeBron James, for the first time as a Los Angeles Laker, spoke to the media. I don't know if you saw that. This was wild. I mean, it was-- you know, I think at their practice gymnasium, and it was just hundreds and hundreds of media members.

- I haven't heard the word gymnasium in a while.

- Yeah, that's what I'm here for.

- At the gymnasium.

- LeBron was asked this question. And it really got me thinking about all athletes. Is there a time where you completely overcome this? When you've accomplished what LeBron's accomplished, not only in basketball, but also in life. Here was the question, here was LeBron's answer. It was brief.

- What, if anything, at this stage of your career, creates pressure for you?

LEBRON JAMES: Nothing. Nothing.

LEBRON JAMES: What?

JUDSON RICHARDS: Again, did you hear LeBron's response?

- What, if anything, at this stage of your career, creates pressure for you?

LEBRON JAMES: Nothing. Nothing.

JUDSON RICHARDS: So not a game seven NBA finals, not a--

- Nothing.

- --four seconds left on the clock, you got the game winner?

- All set on that, Chief.

- LeBron's figured out pressure? Is that how great he is, Nick?

- Why would you keep coming back, then? If you don't feel any pressure in life, why would you come back? Why would it be fun? To me, the pressure is the fun. That's the stuff you lean into. The pressure's where the good stuff's at. The pressure is where you either-- you prove that you've grown, or you prove that you need to grow some more.

The pressure is where the meat. The pressure is life. The pressure's-- that's the stuff right there. So if you're not feeling any pressure, like, I shrug this comment off. It's like, I don't feel pressure. Well, it's the off season.

JUDSON RICHARDS: It didn't that long to respond.

- What, if anything, at this stage of your career, creates pressure for you?

LEBRON JAMES: Nothing. Nothing.

NICK HARDWICK: It's like, I mean, he didn't even have to ponder that for a minute?

JUDSON RICHARDS: I absolutely do not believe him. And you know what? LeBron James going to the Lakers is him seeking pressure. LeBron James has things so well dialed and figured out in life that this is what he needs for drive and determination. In fact, those two words, drive and determination, part of what is in those words, or the actual effort in itself, has to do with pressure.

NICK HARDWICK: Yes.

JUDSON RICHARDS: People that are driven, motivated, and usually successful are the ones that thrive the best under pressure.

NICK HARDWICK: That's right.

- And what LeBron felt in Cleveland, I don't think he thought, one, he was going to get any better, but two, where is there more pressure than taking the greatest brand in all of basketball, where you are, would some say, the greatest player in basketball, and to be the. savior. Is there no more greater pressure than the word savior, which is what LeBron James is to Los Angeles Laker fans?

- He's not even considered one of the Laker greats. And they're saying, even after a year or two years, could potentially not be considered a Lakers great.

JUDSON RICHARDS: Right.

- And I love the point. It's seek the pressure.

JUDSON RICHARDS: Yes.

- Because the pressure is where the growth happens. If he comes in and he sets the bar high for himself, then he's only going to beat it marginally. Set the bar really low, and then the difference is all the acclaim that LeBron James is going to get for resurrecting a franchise.

JUDSON RICHARDS: Arash Markazi had a great photo of what it looked like in the gymnasium, of all of the media members. And there was there was another media member that commented under it, and he said this is the most media I've ever seen for a non-game get together in Los Angeles. Yet LeBron is telling us there's no pressure.

NICK HARDWICK: No.

JUDSON RICHARDS: The greatest-- maybe the highest amount of media to ever gather for one press conference is the guy sitting up there saying, I don't feel pressure. Really, LeBron? Because you created this.

- Playing it cool. Just playing it cool. Set expectations low.

JUDSON RICHARDS: You can hear LeBron, [INAUDIBLE] season.

--cannot wait.