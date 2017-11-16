Wales overhauls team for rugby test v Georgia

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) Wales has selected a virtual reserve team for its rugby test against Georgia in Cardiff on Saturday, with Liam Williams the only player retaining his place from the loss to Australia last weekend.

Williams switches to fullback from the wing, while flanker Dan Lydiate will captain the Welsh for the third time as the most experienced player in the team with 60 caps.

”We felt this week was really important to give a number of the squad as much exposure as possible to test match rugby,” said Wales coach Warren Gatland.

Four players make just their second appearance for Wales – center Owen Watkin, prop Leon Brown, lock Adam Beard and flanker Sam Cross.

Wales lost 29-21 to Australia at the start of a grueling month that also includes games against New Zealand and South Africa.

Wales: Liam Williams, Alex Cuthbert, Scott Williams, Owen Watkin, Hallam Amos, Rhys Priestland, Rhys Webb; Seb Davies, Sam Cross, Dan Lydiate (captain), Cory Hill, Adam Beard, Leon Brown, Kristian Dacey, Nicky Smith. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones, Tomas Francis, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau, Aled Davies, Dan Biggar, Owen Williams.