The Latest: England at full strength to take on Argentina

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 14 (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

England coach Eddie Jones has made just one change to the starting XV that opened the Rugby World Cup for the crucial Pool C game against Argentina.

Lock Courtney Laws is the only player who featured in England’s tournament-opening win over Tonga at Sapporo who has been dropped to the bench for Saturday’s game against the Pumas at Tokyo Stadium. He was replaced by George Kruis.

The England squad has been boosted by the return of Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell to the bench. The pair missed England’s opening two wins over Tonga and the United States because of hamstring and ankle injuries.

Jones has picked his best available lineup, with George Ford and Owen Farrell combined in the halves and Manu Tuilagi at center, where he scored two tries against Tonga.

A win for England would ensure it advances to the quarterfinals ahead of its last group-stage game against France.

“Argentina is a completely different team from others we have played and are always about the physical contest,” Jones said. “This week it’s about getting our set piece in a good place and making sure defensively we are organized and ready to find ways to score points against them.”

England: Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry, George Kruis, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Joe Marler. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Courtney Lawes, , Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell.