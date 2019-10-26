The Latest: Boks hope to avoid ‘short end of stick’ with ref

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — The Latest on Saturday at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

South Africa has only won one of its last 10 test matches refereed by Jerome Garces. It was Garces, no less, who was the whistler when the Springboks lost to Japan in the so-called “Miracle of Brighton” at the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

So imagine the concern in South Africa when the French referee was appointed to handle the Springboks’ semifinal match against Wales on Sunday.

“It’s important we dominate on attack and defense, so we don’t get the short end of the stick,” said South Africa captain Siya Kolisi, when asked about how the team will communicate with Garces during the game.

Garces was the referee for the Springboks’ 23-13 loss to New Zealand in the pool stage, their only defeat in 2019, and there was criticism back in South Africa at some of his decisions.

There has even been a petition set up by a Springboks fan on Change.org to stop Garces being the referee on Sunday. It was entitled, “Stop Jerome Garces, give us Nigel Owens” — a reference to the Welsh referee taking charge of the England-New Zealand semifinal.

“The most important thing is that we have learnt from that game (against New Zealand in the pool stage), and we are definitely a better team than we were at that time,” Kolisi said. “All those errors, you can blame the referee as much as you want, but there is some stuff you want to fix as well.”