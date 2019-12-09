Wolves Fastbreak: Rematch with Suns up next
- Devin Booker
- Karl-Anthony Towns
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Northwest
- Pacific
- Phoenix Suns
- West
- West
Rebekkah Brunson says the Minnesota Timberwolves let Anthony Davis get too comfortable. She and Annie Sabo take another look at their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and preview a rematch with Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
