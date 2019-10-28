Wolves Fastbreak: Wiggins shines in home opener
Andrew Wiggins hit four 3-pointers in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to help the Timberwolves win their home opener. We break it down on tonight's Wolves Fastbreak.
