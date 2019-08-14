Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota fights past Brewers in ‘seesaw’ series opener
Video Details
In a game that Glen Perkins accurately describes as a “seesaw,” the Minnesota Twins showed resilience and earned a big win in Milwaukee.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618