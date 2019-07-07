Twins Final Pitch: Cleveland series crucial after All-Star break
On today's Twins Final Pitch, Glen Perkins says the Twins' series with the Indians after the All-Star break is crucial, and could force Cleveland to make a tough decision with the trade deadline looming.
