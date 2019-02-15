Digital Extra: Wild’s Kunin, Eriksson Ek stepping up
With captain Mikko Koivu out for the season and the Minnesota Wild battling for a playoff spot, young forwards Luke Kunin and Joel Eriksson Ek have stepped up.
