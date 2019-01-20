HDM 2019: Highlights from a day to remember in Bemidji
Video Details
Plenty of goals, record-shattering temps and a Hockey Day Minnesota to remember up north. Thank you, Bemidji!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618