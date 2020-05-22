Chris Godwin on the disbelief of Tom Brady signing: ‘I get to catch passes from the GOAT’
-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Chris Godwin couldn't believe it when he heard the Bucs had signed Tom Brady. Godwin joined the FOX Football Now crew to talk about his excitement for playing with Tom Brady and being part of a dangerous Tampa Bay offense.
