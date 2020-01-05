Troy Aikman on Kirk Cousins’ performance against the Saints: “Stepped up and delivered the throws he had to“
Kirk Cousins finally comes up big to lift the Minnesota Vikings over Saints in overtime. Troy Aikman and Joe Buck break down Kirk Cousins' performance and the Vikings 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
