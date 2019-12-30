How the NFC East was won, as both Eagles and Cowboys prevail Sunday
Dallas, needing a win to stay alive for the division, did their part beating Washington, 47-16. However, it was for naught as the Eagles took care of the Giants 34-17, clinching the NFC East.
