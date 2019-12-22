Giants’ Saquon Barkley runs all over Washington in 41-35 OT victory
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley had his second 100-yard rushing game in two weeks and finished with a career-high 189 yards on the ground with an additional 90 yards through the air to defeat Washington, 41-35 in overtime.
