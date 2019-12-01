DaVante Parker after 159-yard, 2 TD performance: ‘It was all Philly fans … it made me mad’
Dolphins receiver DaVante Parker went off for seven catches, 159 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Eagles. After the game, he said seeing so many Philadelphia fans in Miami made him angry.
