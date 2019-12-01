Jason Garrett must win the Super Bowl or he’s out as Dallas Cowboys head coach | Jay Glazer
FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer reports that unless the Cowboys win the Super Bowl this season, head coach Jason Garrett is on his way out after 10 years at the helm.
