Myles Garrett expected racial slur allegation to remain confidential — Jay Glazer reports
FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer reports that suspended Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn't want his racial slur allegation against Mason Rudolph to go public, because he thought it would look bad for the league.
