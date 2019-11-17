Michael Strahan: Myles Garrett incident ‘will not define him’
The FOX NFL Sunday crew discusses the Myles Garrett incident from Thursday night. While he didn't defend his actions, Michael Strahan looked back on an incident of his own and said Garrett's legacy won't be defined by one swing of a helmet.
