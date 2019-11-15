Browns beat Steelers 21-7, as ugly scene ensues in Cleveland
Cleveland beat Pittsburgh for the first time since 2014. However, Myles Garrett hit Mason Rudolph in the head with his Rudolph's own helmet in the closing seconds, with punches and kicks to follow in a crazy brawl between rivals.
