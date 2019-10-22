Jay Glazer on Emmanuel Sanders being traded from the Broncos to the 49ers
Emmanuel Sanders and a 5th-round pick have been traded to the 49ers for 3rd and 4th-round picks. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer details how John Elway and John Lynch's relationship played a part in the trade.
