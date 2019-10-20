Teddy Bridgewater on five-game winning streak: “Just waking up is a win for me”
Video Details
Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater reflected on his whirlwind five-game winning streak in relief of Drew Brees in the context of his career injury struggles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879