Cardinals LB Chandler Jones on how Arizona got so much pressure on Daniel Jones
The Arizona Cardinals sacked New York Giants QB Daniel Jones 8 times in their Week 7 win. After the game, linebacker Chandler Jones credited the coaching staff for putting the entire team in position to pressure Danny Dimes.
