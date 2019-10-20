Cardinals sack Giants QB Daniel Jones 8 times as Kyler Murray and Arizona win their 3rd straight
The Arizona Cardinals took care of business on Sunday, as the defense harassed Daniel Jones throughout the day, tallying 8 sacks as the Cardinals won their third straight game for the first time since 2015.
