Kirk Cousins walks through recent elevated play as Vikings extend win streak to three
Video Details
Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have now won three straight games after knocking off the Lions 42-30 in Detroit. The Minnesota signal caller joined FOX Sports' Shannon Spake after the game to break down what's been working for him lately.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879