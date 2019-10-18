Patrick Mahomes leaves with knee injury, Andy Reid wins 200th game in Chiefs victory over Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 30-6 to give Andy Reid his 200th win, but lost Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter to a knee injury and he didn't return to the game.
