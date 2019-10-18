Howie Long on the state of the Cowboys: ‘All hell is going to break loose in Dallas’
Video Details
NFL on FOX crew debates the state of the Cowboys. Tony Gonzalez is not a believer in Dak Prescott, while Howie Long is worried about the team's future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879