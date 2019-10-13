Kyler Murray walks through his second career win as Cardinals top Falcons, 34-33
Video Details
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns as Arizona topped Atlanta in Phoenix. The rookie signal caller talked about his career-best performance after the game.
