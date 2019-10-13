Matt Bryant missed PAT sinks Falcons, Kyler Murray and Cardinals hold on, 34-33
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray had a career day with 340 passing yards and three touchdowns. When the Falcons appeared poised to tie the game at 34 in the closing minutes, veteran kicker Matt Bryant missed the PAT, costing his team the game.
