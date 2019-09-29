WWE Superstars Carmella and R-Truth roast Cooper Manning, teach him to cut a promo on Tony Gonzalez

Video Details

Current WWE 24/7 Champion and the most-storied titleholder in the belt's prestigious history, R-Truth, joined the Manning Hour to roast the Manning family (in good fun!) and teach Cooper how to cut a Superstar-worthy promo on NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

More Videos »