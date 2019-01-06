Tony Gonzalez: The Dallas Cowboys are building a dynasty
Video Details
With so many young starters, the Cowboys are in a good spot. Tony Gonzalez sings Dallas' praises ahead of the Wild Card matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
