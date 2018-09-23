Patrick Mahomes: ‘We’re going to go out there and try to put up points every week’
Patrick Mahomes 1-on-1 with Peter Schrager after KC's win.
- All right, Patrick, this is it. This was the first time you were ever in front of the Chiefs home Arrowhead crowd in a regular season game. What was the experience like?
- It was crazy. It was running out of that tunnel. The excitement I had, I mean, it really is-- it's unmatched. I mean, these people out here are so passionate and it's a lot of love.
INTERVIEWER: Historic stuff. You have already eclipsed Peyton Manning, most touchdown passes through three games. Are you aware of just what a torrid pace this offense is on?
- Yeah, I mean, that's what we're going to do all year. I mean, that's what we really want-- planned on doing this off-season.
And you heard, Tyreek. I mean, we're going to go out there and try to put up points every single week.
INTERVIEWER: How good can this offense be under Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid calling the shots?
- I mean it's the sky's the limit. And I mean, it's not just us.
I mean, we have so many weapons everywhere. Offensive line is blocking their tail off every single week. And if we can just keep maintaining and getting better, I mean, the sky's the limit.
INTERVIEWER: Patrick Mahomes. Thank you, sir.
- Thank you. Appreciate it.
