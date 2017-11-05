Jay Glazer reports on Leonard Fournette’s benching and ‘chatter’ the Texans could look at Colin Kaepernick

Jay Glazer's report on Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette's suspension, Andrew Luck's injury, and the latest on Colin Kaepernick.

More NFL Videos

Washington's DJ Swearinger and Josh Norman lateral the ball back and forth after intercepting Seattle's 2-point attempt

Washington's DJ Swearinger and Josh Norman lateral the ball back and forth after intercepting Seattle's 2-point attempt

1 hr ago

Chris Spielman: Jameis Winston needs to control his emotions better

Chris Spielman: Jameis Winston needs to control his emotions better

1 hr ago

Carlos Hyde and Frostee Rucker ejected for fighting after late hit on CJ Beathard

Carlos Hyde and Frostee Rucker ejected for fighting after late hit on CJ Beathard

2 hours ago

Troy Aikman: 'The Atlanta Falcons are not the team that we saw last year'

Troy Aikman: 'The Atlanta Falcons are not the team that we saw last year'

3 hours ago

Julio Jones dropped a wide-open sure touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Panthers

Julio Jones dropped a wide-open sure touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Panthers

4 hours ago

Dean Blandino was stunned Mike Evans was not ejected for this violent hit against the Saints

Dean Blandino was stunned Mike Evans was not ejected for this violent hit against the Saints

4 hours ago

More NFL Videos»