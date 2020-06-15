Chris Broussard: Jordan on the Wizards, one of basketball’s ‘biggest misconceptions’

Video Details

“In his 2 seasons in Washington, Jordan had 8 games in which he scored 40 or more while shooting 50%. To put that into perspective, Kawhi has 6 and Jimmy Butler has 5 in their careers.” Chris Broussard shares why you kids just don’t know how good MJ was on the Wizards.

More Videos »