Titus & Tate on Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas: You can’t have one without the other
Video Details
- ACC
- ACC
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- Chicago Bulls
- Detroit Pistons
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- NBA
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- North Carolina Tar Heels
-
Titus & Tate discuss Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas’ career parallels and how they represent North Carolina vs. Indiana basketball.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.