Would KD consider playing with LeBron?
Video Details
Kevin Durant endorses LeBron’s move to the Lakers. CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant signing with Golden State “soft." Bill Belichick sent a congratulatory text to Jimmy Garoppolo after each start with the 49ers. And, would the Browns consider signing Dez Bryant?
