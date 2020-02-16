2020 Daytona 500 postponed until 4 p.m. ET on Monday — follow along with today’s action

Ladies and gentlemen, friends and fans, we were all ready for the 62nd annual running of the Great American Race — all of the sights, sounds and insights from the 2020 Daytona 500 you could possibly need!

Unfortunately, shortly before 7 p.m. ET, the race was officially postponed until Monday, as rain meant that drivers were only able to finish 20 laps on Sunday.

But that doesn’t mean Sunday was without a bit of action!

The event started with an interview with President Donald Trump, who was in attendance as the Grand Marshal of the race:

President Trump gave the starting command for the firing of engines:

… then led the drivers around the track:

Finally, President Trump spoke to the drivers over the radio:

Unfortunately, the race almost immediately entered a rain delay — but it wasn’t going to bother veteran Brendan Gaughan:

And then we got to racing!

… before another red flag for rain.

As the old adage goes, though “rain delay” is just another way to say “opportunity” … or something like that. Either way, why not grab a bite to eat?

Ahead of the race, we went for an up close and personal grid walk, courtesy of NASCAR on FOX:

And, of course, there was that big, shiny, exquisite trophy that they’re all racing for:

President Trump arrived on Air Force One:

Before the race started, though, everyone had to line up behind a WWE Superstar.

Once the green flag dropped, drivers have been warned: stay above the double yellow line. Period.

There were some last minute tech issues, as well, which will send Hamlin and Poole to the rear:

Speaking of big names, one of the biggest in NASCAR history has a chance to go out as he should — on top:

Gordon also sat down with Hamlin to talk about his career and how a championship would — or wouldn’t — define him:

