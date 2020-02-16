Ladies and gentlemen, friends and fans, we were all ready for the 62nd annual running of the Great American Race — all of the sights, sounds and insights from the 2020 Daytona 500 you could possibly need!

Unfortunately, shortly before 7 p.m. ET, the race was officially postponed until Monday, as rain meant that drivers were only able to finish 20 laps on Sunday.

NEWS: Today's 62nd running of the #DAYTONA500 has been postponed due to inclement weather. Article continues below ... The race will resume on Monday at 4 PM ET on FOX. pic.twitter.com/YqhxSJrOHD — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 16, 2020

Race will resume on Lap 21 (had completed 20 laps) at 4:05pm ET Monday on FOX. #nascar @NASCARONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 16, 2020

But that doesn’t mean Sunday was without a bit of action!

The event started with an interview with President Donald Trump, who was in attendance as the Grand Marshal of the race:

President @realDonaldTrump speaks with @JamieLittleTV before the Daytona 500, where he will serve as Grand Marshal for today’s race. pic.twitter.com/YgLeHUgRn5 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

President Trump gave the starting command for the firing of engines:

President @realDonaldTrump gives the starting command at the 62nd Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/yDPx8inN4R — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 16, 2020

… then led the drivers around the track:

President @realDonaldTrump takes a few laps around Daytona International Speedway. pic.twitter.com/H2shfXbqYk — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

Finally, President Trump spoke to the drivers over the radio:

President @realDonaldTrump talks to the drivers on the radio before the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/pTZFuPn2Ec — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

Unfortunately, the race almost immediately entered a rain delay — but it wasn’t going to bother veteran Brendan Gaughan:

"I'm too old. It takes too much energy to get in and out of these cars." – @Brendan62. pic.twitter.com/IdnwJypqDq — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

And then we got to racing!

WE ARE GREEN AT THE 2020 DAYTONA 500! pic.twitter.com/YFS1jCh2hB — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

… before another red flag for rain.

Going to need some help … pic.twitter.com/7ZWmXm19Xt — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 16, 2020

Teams don’t seem concerned about racing at night. They knew the race would end under the lights. Main concern is getting haulers to Vegas. Most scheduled to leave sometime Tuesday. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 16, 2020

As the old adage goes, though “rain delay” is just another way to say “opportunity” … or something like that. Either way, why not grab a bite to eat?

🤣 @TimmyHillRacer, currently in 10th place, stopped for a quick meal at Bojangles' during the #Daytona500 rain delay. pic.twitter.com/3ZCZGrAJyj — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

Ahead of the race, we went for an up close and personal grid walk, courtesy of NASCAR on FOX:

Take a walk down the grid at the Daytona 500. #HotPass pic.twitter.com/UIGMiy9WXP — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

And, of course, there was that big, shiny, exquisite trophy that they’re all racing for:

President Trump arrived on Air Force One:

Air Force One, carrying President @realDonaldTrump, has arrived in Daytona, where he will serve as Grand Marshal for today’s race. pic.twitter.com/pC1At3YKeF — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

Before the race started, though, everyone had to line up behind a WWE Superstar.

Honoured to be the Pace Car Driver at the #DAYTONA500… lucky me @Nascar drive on the left, Irish style! #SheamyWithThePace ☘️ pic.twitter.com/7DG5BDQIow — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 16, 2020

Once the green flag dropped, drivers have been warned: stay above the double yellow line. Period.

There were some last minute tech issues, as well, which will send Hamlin and Poole to the rear:

All cars through tech. Hamlin and Poole were only two-time failures. Will drop to rear on pace laps (Poole already was for engine change). Both teams had car chief ejected and will lose 15 minutes of practice at Vegas. #nascar @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/U4CrE59O7Z — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 16, 2020

Speaking of big names, one of the biggest in NASCAR history has a chance to go out as he should — on top:

Like so many greats before him, Jimmie Johnson has the chance to go out on top. Narrated by @JeffGordonWeb pic.twitter.com/7YLuZviS7I — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

Gordon also sat down with Hamlin to talk about his career and how a championship would — or wouldn’t — define him:

"I'm out there to win a championship … but it won't define my career." @dennyhamlin sits down with @MW55 pic.twitter.com/EY2wRShPID — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

