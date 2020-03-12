Amid cancellations of major sporting events across the United States and the world because of the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19), NASCAR will continue racing, without fans, in both Atlanta and Miami.

Here are the major questions we’ve been receiving from fans and the answers I can provide:

NASCAR says it will race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. pic.twitter.com/ZfqgeqiUNh Article continues below ... — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 12, 2020

Will NASCAR race?

NASCAR’s plan, as of early afternoon Thursday, was to race without fans this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

What are NASCAR’s options if it postpones a race?

NASCAR’s schedule has only three off-weekends during the year (Easter weekend, April 12, and then a two-week break, July 26 and Aug. 2, during the Olympics), all occurring during the regular season. NASCAR also could reschedule a race on a weeknight, but would need to consider the logistics for the race teams.

Make sure y’all tune in while we put on a great show at 2 awesome tracks https://t.co/lTEqY8rUSY — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) March 12, 2020

Who is NASCAR talking to in making these decisions?

NASCAR says: “NASCAR remains in daily consultation with public health officials and other prominent sports and entertainment properties. In addition, we have added an infectious disease specialist to our consulting physician group to provide technical assistance and to inform policy.”

Will NASCAR be forced not to race by a government entity?

Certainly it is a fluid situation, and NASCAR could be forced to shut down the events. Just the number of crews for three national series could approach 1,000 people. Atlanta Motor Speedway’s statement said its decision was made in conjunction with public officials. The mayor of Miami-Dade County said if NASCAR wanted to have its event, it would have to do so with no fans.

What about the race in a couple of weeks at Texas?

All the races starting with the March 29 race at Texas are still on as planned with fans in attendance.

How has NASCAR defined who will be allowed at the race?

NASCAR has said the Atlanta and Homestead events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. It has not announced a definition of necessary personnel as of Thursday mid-afternoon.

With the exception of the live television and radio broadcasters and a pool photographer, NASCAR will not allow media into the garage area, pit road or victory lane. NASCAR will let already credentialed journalists attend the event to work in the press box or infield media center, but they will not have any opportunity for face-to-face interviews throughout the weekend. NASCAR will make the top-three finishers in each race available by teleconference. NASCAR will credential a group of pool photographers.

Will FS1 and FOX still broadcast practices and the races?

FOX and FS1 have not announced any changes to the programming schedule as of Thursday afternoon. FS1 coverage Friday at Atlanta is scheduled to begin with the first Xfinity practice at 2:30 p.m. ET.

At this time, the on-track schedules for Atlanta and Homestead have not changed. https://t.co/P2PJUbzix8 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 12, 2020

How has the coronavirus impacted the teams?

Many teams have indefinitely closed their shops to visitors. There have been no reports of any teams having someone with the virus. The teams with charters are obligated to field a car for the race, although there is a force majeure clause in the charter agreement that likely could allow a team to miss a race if it has someone infected and wants to withdraw for health reasons.

What happens if a race doesn’t happen?

NASCAR rules state the playoffs start on Race 27. There is no specification on what would happen if the season is shorter than 36 races. NASCAR has a rule that allows it to change rules at any time: “On occasion, circumstances will be presented that are either unforeseen or are otherwise extraordinary, in which strict application of the NASCAR Rules may not achieve this goal. In such rare circumstances, the NASCAR Officials, as a practical matter, may make a determination regarding the conduct of an Event, the eligibility of a Competitor, or similar matters that are not contemplated by or are inconsistent with the NASCAR Rules, in order to achieve this goal.”

I completely understand @NASCAR’s decision as they work to keep everyone in and around our sport as healthy as possible. We’ll miss you all in the stands, but hope you’re still able to tune in. Continued prayers for everyone affected. https://t.co/3GGg7bQobG — Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) March 12, 2020

What do I do if I had tickets for the races without fans?

Both Atlanta and Homestead have said they will give credit for whatever a ticket-buyer has paid to go toward a NASCAR race at their respective family of tracks in 2020 or 2021. Atlanta is owned by Speedway Motorsports, which has eight tracks which its ticket-holders could get credit at: Atlanta, Bristol, Charlotte, Kentucky, Las Vegas, New Hampshire, Sonoma and Texas. Homestead is owned by NASCAR, which has 13 tracks where its ticket-holders could receive credit: Auto Club (California), Chicagoland, Darlington, Daytona, Homestead, Iowa, Kansas, Martinsville, Michigan, Phoenix, Richmond, Talladega and Watkins Glen. The tracks asked fans to check their websites next week.