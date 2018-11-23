Verstappen fastest ahead of Red Bull teammate Ricciardo

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was about a half second quicker than teammate Daniel Ricciardo, with Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in third ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas and Hamilton were about one second behind Verstappen, who has impressed with a win and four other podium finishes in the past six races.

Hamilton has already won his fifth world title and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel will finish behind him in second place for the second straight year. Vettel finished eighth in the first practice.

A second practice was scheduled for later Friday.