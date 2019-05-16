The Latest: O’Ward nearly goes airborne in crash at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Day 3 of practice for the Indianapolis 500: (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Patricio O’Ward is the third driver to crash during practice for the Indianapolis 500 and the Mexican rookie narrowly avoided flipping his car.

O’Ward spun into the outside wall and his car briefly turned to its side and nearly went airborne Thursday. O’Ward teetered on one wall before the car settled back onto the track surface.

Fernando Alonso and Felix Rosenqvist both crashed in practice this week and both went to backup cars. Rosenqvist was ready to go when Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened Thursday but McLaren was still working on Alonso’s car.

O’Ward, Rosenqvist and Colton Herta are the three prominent rookies trying to make the May 26 race and all three have had incidents practicing for the 500. Herta spun but did not crash on opening day. O’Ward also drives for Carlin, which is the technical partner for McLaren’s Indy 500 effort.