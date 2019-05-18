The Latest: Daly makes first qualifying attempt for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Indianapolis 500 qualifying (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Conor Daly completed his four-lap qualifying run with an average speed of 227.921 mph on the first attempt of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

Thirty-six cars will try to make the 33-car starting grid — meaning three drivers will leave Sunday without a spot in the May 26 race. Last year, James Hinchcliffe of Canada and Pippa Mann of England did not make the field.

The nine fastest drivers will compete in Sunday’s pole shootout while the six slowest cars from Saturday will compete for the final three spots in Sunday’s last-row shootout. Starting positions from 10 through 30 will be set Saturday.

But with an 80 percent chance of rain in Sunday’s forecast, teams may have to adapt to a different second-day qualifying procedure.

If each car in the pole shootout does not make a qualifying attempt Sunday, the top nine positions in the field will be based on Saturday’s times.

The last-chance cars are guaranteed one attempt Sunday. If the final qualifying session is rained out, officials could hold that shootout on the next available day.