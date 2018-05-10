Kelly Clarkson will sing national anthem at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Three-time Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson will sing the national anthem at this month’s Indianapolis 500.

It’s the second time she has performed at the world’s largest single-day sporting event. But May 27 will mark her first solo act at IndyCar’s biggest race.

Clarkson sang with Seal and was accompanied by David Foster on piano before the 2011 race.

She burst onto the music scene by winning the inaugural ”American Idol” competition in 2002. Since then, Clarkson has released eight studio albums, a greatest hit album and two children’s books. Clarkson also serves as a coach on ”The Voice,” another televised singing competition that premiered in February.

