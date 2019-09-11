AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

SOUTH POINT 400

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:35 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 4:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 7 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 400 miles, 267 laps.

Last year: Brad Keselowski won the fall race in Las Vegas.

Last race: Kevin Harvick won at Indianapolis from the pole.

Fast facts: Last week’s victory was the third of 2019 for Harvick. … Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman snagged the final two playoff spots last weekend. The postseason starts on Sunday, with Kyle Busch atop the field followed by Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Harvick. … Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson missed the playoffs for the first time. … William Byron and Alex Bowman are the only new drivers in the postseason field compared to 2018. They replace Johnson and Austin Dillon.

Next race: Federated Auto Parts 400, Sept. 21, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

RHINO PRO TRUCK OUTFITTERS 300

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:35 p.m. & 6:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 2:35 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Ross Chastain picked up his first series win.

Last race: Kyle Busch won in Indianapolis.

Fast facts: Busch is now just four wins shy of 100 in the second-tier series. He also has 254 top-10 finishes in a career that dates to 2003. … Busch held off Justin Allgaier by 0.132 seconds in Indy after Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick wrecked with seven laps left. … Jeb Burton, the son of former NASCAR stalwart Ward Burton, finished a career-best fourth. It was his fourth top-10 in his five starts this season with JR Motorsports.

Next race: GoBowling 250, Sept. 20, Richmond, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

WORLD OF WESTGATE 200

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:05 a.m., qualifying, 5:35 p.m. (FS1), race, 9 p.m., FS1.

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 201 miles, 134 laps.

Last year: Grant Enfinger nabbed his second career win.

Last race: Defending series champion Brett Moffitt won in Canada.

Fast facts: Moffitt, the defending trucks champion, leads the series standings with 2,135 points. … Chastain’s decision to switch from Xfinity to Truck Series points just might pay off. The “Watermelon Man” is in second place, 22 points behind Moffitt. … Two-time champion Matt Crafton has had an interesting season. He has 15 top-10 finishes, six top-fives, three stage wins and two poles. But Crafton has yet to win a race in 2019.

Next race: Sugarlands Shine 250, Oct. 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Charles Leclerc won his second straight start in Italy.

Next race: Singapore Grand Prix, Sept. 22, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Will Power won for the second time in three races in Portland.

Next race: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Sept. 22, Laguna Seca Raceway, Monterey, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

DRAG RACING

MOPAR EXPRESS LANES NATIONALS

Site: Mohnton, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 2 & 5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:45 & 3 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 11 a.m., FS1.

Track: Maple Grove Raceway.

Last event: John Force (Funny Car) won at Indianapolis for the fifth time in his career.

Last year: Steve Torrence began his playoff sweep with a win in Pennsylvania.

Fast facts: NHRA officials released the 2020 schedule for the Pro Stock category on Monday. Pro Stock will return next season to Houston, Atlanta, Topeka, Kan., Bristol, Tenn. and Epping, N.H. It’ll also have a five-event postseason. … Steve Torrence heads to the Top Fuel playoffs in first place, followed by Doug Kalitta and Antron Brown. Robert Hight is on top of Funny Car, Bo Butner leads Pro Stock and Andrew Hines is first in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Next race: AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, Sept. 27-29, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday, Showdown at Stockton, Stockton Dirt Track, Stockton, California; Saturday, Wine Country Outlaw Showdown, Calistoga Speedway, Calistoga, California.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars