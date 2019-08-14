AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

BASS PRO SHOPS NRA NIGHT RACE

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:05 a.m. & 1:05 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 5:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (oval, 0.53 miles).

Race distance: 500 miles, 266.5 laps.

Last year: Kurt Busch won the second event in Bristol.

Last race: Kevin Harvick survived 19 lead changes to win in Michigan.

Fast facts: Last week’s win was just the second of 2019 for Harvick, who won eight times a year ago. Still, Harvick has won multiple starts in seven consecutive seasons, and he’s now just three victories shy of 50 in a Cup car. …Kyle Busch posted the first tripleheader sweep in NASCAR history at Bristol in 2010. …Kyle Busch enters the weekend with a 20-point lead over Joey Logano atop the series. He also leads with 19 top-10s and 29 playoff points.

Next race: Bojangles’ Southern 500, Sept. 1, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

FOOD CITY 300

Site: Bristol.

Schedule: Thursday, 10:05 a.m. & 1:35 p.m.; Friday, qualifying, 4:05 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 300 miles, 159.9 laps.

Last year: Kyle Larson won his fourth series start of 2018 and 12th overall.

Last race: Austin Cindric won the pole and the race at Mid-Ohio.

Fast facts: Cindric is on a roll at the perfect time. He’s won back-to-back races after qualifying second and first. …Matt DiBenedetto says he’ll pilot the No. 18 Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing next weekend at Road America. DiBenedetto drove for JGR in the Xfinity series in 2009 and 2010. …Tyler Reddick’s lead is now 28 points over Christopher Bell and 105 over Cole Custer. But Bell and Custer each have five wins, while Reddick has three.

Next race: CTECH Manufacturing 180, Aug. 24, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

UNOH 200

Site: Bristol.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 9:05 & 11:05 a.m., qualifying, 7 p.m. (FS1, tape delay), race, 8:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 miles, 106.6 laps.

Last year: Johnny Sauter won after starting fourth.

Last race: Austin Hill notched his second victory of 2019.

Fast facts: rant Enfinger sealed the regular-season championship last weekend. Enfinger’s ThorSport Racing No. 98 Ford finished sixth in the opening stage to lock up the crown. …Enfinger will join Ross Chastain, Hill, Tyler Ankrum, Sauter, Brett Moffitt, Stewart Friesen and Matt Crafton in the playoffs starting on Thursday night in Bristol. …Moffitt won the series title a year ago.

Next race: Chevrolet Silverado 250, Aug. 25, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won for the eighth time in 2019 in Hungary.

Next race: Belgian Grand Prix, Sept. 1, Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, Stavelot, Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

ABC SUPPLY 500

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:30 a.m., qualifying, 12:30 p.m. (NBCSN), practice, 4 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2:45 p.m., NBCSN

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles).

Race distance: 500 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Alexander Rossi took first at Pocono.

Last race: Scott Dixon won at Mid-Ohio to stay in the title hunt.

Fast facts: The title chase has come down to the final four races, starting this weekend on the Tricky Triangle. The rest of IndyCar’s 2019 slate features two ovals and two road courses. …Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, the 2017 champion, has a 16-point lead over Rossi of Andretti Autosport. …Penske has won a series-high 10 races at Pocono, with Will Power taking first in Long Pond in 2016 and 2017.

Next race: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Aug. 24, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA NATIONALS

Site: Brainerd, Minnesota.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 4 & 7 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 3 & 6 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 2 p.m., FS1.

Track: Brainerd International Raceway.

Last year: Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel.

Last event: John Force notched his 150th career Funny Car win.

Fast facts: Jack Beckman (Funny Car) and Deric Kramer (Pro Stock) also won in Minnesota in 2018. …This weekend’s races are the second-to-last before the six-event Countdown to the Championship. …Steve Torrence, thanks to eight wins in nine races, has a commanding 621-point lead over Antron Brown in Top Fuel. Beckman moved into fifth place in Funny Car after winning two weeks ago.

Next event: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Aug. 28-Sept. 2, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday, Second Leg of the Northern Tour, River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, Duel in the Dakotas, Red River Valley Speedway, West Fargo, North Dakota.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars