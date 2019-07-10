AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

QUAKER STATE 400

Site: Sparta, Kentucky.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:35 a.m. & 1:35 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 6 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Kentucky Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 400.5 miles, 267 laps.

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. took Kentucky from the pole.

Last race: Justin Haley won his first career Cup race.

Fast facts: Haley, who just turned 20 two months ago, is the third-youngest driver to win a Cup race. He’s also the first non-series regular to take first since Brian Vickers at New Hampshire in 2013. …Haley, in just his third Cup start, led only one lap before weather forced officials to call the event with 33 laps to go. …Truex, who also won in 2017 at Kentucky, is the favorite for Saturday’s race at 7-2.

Next race: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, July 21, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY SERIES

ALSCO 300

Site: Sparta, Kentucky.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 3:05 & 6 p.m.; Friday, qualifying, 4:15 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Kentucky Speedway.

Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Christopher Bell won his second race of 2018.

Last race: Ross Chastain won his first series start of the season.

Fast facts: Bell’s victory in Sparta last season got him on a roll. He’d go on to win two more races in a row. …Chastain switched his championship affiliation from the Xfinity series to trucks last month, so his victory last week didn’t affect the playoff picture. …Tyler Reddick enters the weekend with a 76-point lead over Bell.

Next race: Lakes Region 200, July 20, New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

TRUCK SERIES

BUCKLE UP IN YOUR TRUCK 225

Site: Sparta, Kentucky.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 9:35 & 11:05 a.m., qualifying, 4:05 p.m. (FS1), race, 7:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: Kentucky Speedway.

Race distance: 225 miles, 150 laps.

Last year: Ben Rhodes won after qualifying third.

Last race: Defending champion Brett Moffitt won in Chicago.

Fast facts: Could this be the time of year when Moffitt gets going? After not winning a race through the middle of June, Moffitt has taken two of the last three truck starts. He was also fifth at Gateway in that stretch. …Grant Enfinger leads the series with 520 points. Stewart Friesen is second, followed by Moffitt, Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes.

Next race: Gander RV 150, July 27, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

BRITISH GRAND PRIX

Site: Silverstone, England.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m. (ESPN2), practice, 9 a.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 9 a.m. (ESPNEWS); Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m., ESPN2.

Track: Silverstone Circuit (3.66 miles).

Race distance: 190.2 miles, 52 laps.

Last year: Sebastian Vettel spoiled Lewis Hamilton’s homecoming in England.

Last race: Max Verstappen, 21, won his sixth career race in Austria two weeks ago.

Fast facts: Silverstone, which debuted on the F1 circuit in 1950, is one of the more revered tracks in the series. It’s also one of the fastest, with a course record lap of 1:30.621 set by Hamilton two years ago. …Verstappen was the first driver other than Hamilton or Valtteri Bottas to win a race in 2019. Verstappen, driving a Red Bull Honda, also piloted the only non-Ferrari to cross first this season.

Next race: German Grand Prix, July 28, Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Germany.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

HONDA INDY TORONTO

Site: Toronto.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:05 a.m. & 3:15 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10:20 a.m., qualifying, 2 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3:42 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Streets of Toronto (1.786 miles).

Race distance: 151.8 miles, 85 laps.

Last year: Scott Dixon won after leading 49 of 85 laps.

Last race: Alexander Rossi dominated Road America for his seventh career win.

Fast facts: Dixon took a simulator test of a prototype of the new aero screen last week. The simulation included 20 laps on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval and six laps on the rest of the venues on the IndyCar slate. The completed aero screen is scheduled to be track tested for the first time at IMS in September. …Josef Newgarden won in Toronto in 2015 and 2017, with Will Power taking first three years ago. …Power and Dixon have each won three times at Toronto, the most by an active driver at the track.

Next race: Iowa 300, July 20, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS

Last event: Steve Torrence took Top Fuel honors in New Hampshire.

Next event: Mile High Nationals, July 19-21, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colorado.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday, Battle of Michigan, Hartford Speedway, Hartford, Michigan; Saturday, Badger 40, Wilmot Raceway, Wilmot, Wisconsin.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars