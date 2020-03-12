Ken Rosenthal on MLB 2020 season delay: ‘We’ve never seen anything quite like this’
Video Details
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reacted to MLB's announcement that the 2020 season would be delayed at least two weeks. He said the sport has never seen anything like this and that teams now have interesting decisions in how to continue preparing their players for the regular season to begin.
