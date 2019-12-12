Top 3 post-Winter Meetings MLB storylines to follow | Ken Rosenthal
After a flurry that saw Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, and Anthony Rendon each ink deals worth at least $245 million apiece, there is still much to be decided this MLB offseason. FOX MLB insider Ken Rosenthal breaks down which storylines to keep an eye on as Spring Training gets closer.
